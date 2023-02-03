Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]

I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing.

Get our free mobile app

The greatest gift in my life is my son. Although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing, whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.

I would hope that if my child went missing there would be others who would feel the pull in their heart to help me look for him and to spread the word of his disappearance.

Although I don't know the families of these 16 children, I imagine they're deeply worried and frantic to find their children and whatever small part I can do to help, I will.

SEE ALSO: MISSING: Seven College Students Who Vanished In New York State

Take a look at the faces of the 16 children who have gone missing in New York since January 1, 2023. Maybe you've seen one of them. Maybe you know something about one of them. Maybe you'll share their faces with the people you know. Maybe our joint efforts will bring them back home safe and sound.

Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2023 Since January 1, 2023, these 16 children have gone missing in the state of New York.

These Seven College Students Vanished In New York State When each of these young people vanished, they were college students in the state of New York. If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearinghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543.