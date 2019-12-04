Have You Ever Heard of Rabbit Island in Dutchess County?

Have You Ever Heard of Rabbit Island in Dutchess County?

Zillow

Sometimes when I'm snowed-in and bored, I like to take a gander at Zillow. It's usually because I'm mad at my landlord about something else going wrong in my apartment complex.

I digress.

While searching during this recent storm, I found a beautiful island getaway right here in the Hudson Valley.

Take a look at Rabbit Island in New Hamburgh.

According to Zillow, this single-family home was built in 1950 and accessible by a footbridge. It's a 4 bedroom, 4 bath house at 4,427 sqft, nestled right on the Hudson River. Sounds magical, right?

Zillow
loading...

There are paths surrounded by trees, plants and rock gardens which sounds like you would be in the middle of nowhere. But, no. You're a short ride to the mall and a 4-minute walk to the New Hamburg train station.

Zillow
loading...

It's always nice to find a hidden gem right here in the Hudson Valley. But this hidden gem will run you up to $4,000,000.

Zillow
loading...

The pictures will suffice for now.

Read more:

Massive Adirondack Mountain Home For Sale

Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Filed Under: Hudson Valley Real Estate, New Hamburg, Rabbit Island, Rabbit Island Dutchess County, Wolf Instagram, Zillow
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post