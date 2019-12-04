Have You Ever Heard of Rabbit Island in Dutchess County?
Sometimes when I'm snowed-in and bored, I like to take a gander at Zillow. It's usually because I'm mad at my landlord about something else going wrong in my apartment complex.
I digress.
While searching during this recent storm, I found a beautiful island getaway right here in the Hudson Valley.
Take a look at Rabbit Island in New Hamburgh.
According to Zillow, this single-family home was built in 1950 and accessible by a footbridge. It's a 4 bedroom, 4 bath house at 4,427 sqft, nestled right on the Hudson River. Sounds magical, right?
There are paths surrounded by trees, plants and rock gardens which sounds like you would be in the middle of nowhere. But, no. You're a short ride to the mall and a 4-minute walk to the New Hamburg train station.
It's always nice to find a hidden gem right here in the Hudson Valley. But this hidden gem will run you up to $4,000,000.
The pictures will suffice for now.
