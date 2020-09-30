Haunted Houses and Corn Mazes Will Run at Headless Horseman

September has flown by leading us into a very much anticipated October and Halloween season in the Hudson Valley.

Back in August, it was announced that we would still be able to enjoy one of our favorite Halloween activities here in the Valley: the Headless Horseman Haunted Hayride and Haunted Houses. However, there were some noted changes.

The Headless Horseman Hayride, due to COVID-19, was changed from a hayride to a drive-thru trail from your own car.

With that being said, The Headless Horseman has made some more announcements regarding their haunted attraction this year. As of September 1st, they have announced that the Haunted Houses and Corn Mazes attractions will still be running this year. And they are not holding back.

According to the Headless Horseman website, you will be exploring different spooky haunted houses like Glutton Diner, The Lunar Motel and Two Raven Manor plus 3 more haunted houses, 2 walk-thru's and the Dark Harvest Corn Maze.

All of their 9 locations sound absolutely terrifying and a perfect scare for the Halloween season. As a reminder, The Headless Horseman and Haunted Hayride are not suitable for children under the age of 13. Kids 8 and younger will not be allowed in the drive-thru, in the corn maze, or haunted houses.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, all guests must wear a mask while attending and they "strongly advise not to attend" if guests "suffer from pre-existing conditions such as asthma, prone to seizures, heart or respiratory conditions."

The scares begging at The Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. For ticket details, schedules and prices visit HeadlessHorseman.com.