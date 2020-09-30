Hudson Valley Movie Theater Hosting Protest

Movie theaters across the nation have been dealing with closures since March due to COVID-19. One local Hudson Valley movie theater has had enough when it comes to waiting for a reopening date.

The Roosevelt Cinemas shared on their Facebook page this week that they will be hosting a protest on Thursday, October 1, 2020. According to the social media post, they are protesting the States refusal to let Roosevelt Cinemas reopen. In a statement they said:

We will be hosting a "public gathering" in our closed movie theatre. In adherence with State guidelines concerning such gatherings, a maximum of 50 persons may be in attendance. The purpose of the gathering is to reiterate why movie theatres in New York, like theatres in 47 other states, should be allowed to safely re-open. Our general manager will explain in detail all of the safety procedures and protocols that will be adhered to.

The post goes on to explain that the owners of Roosevelt Cinemas have been safely running "two movie theaters in Vermont since May."

Part of the public gathering will involve the General Manager going over their safety protocols that they would be following if they were to be allowed to reopen.

After the speakers and safety demonstration, they will be putting their equipment to work. This equipment hasn't run since March, so think of it as a test drive. Roosevelt Cinema will be showing the movie "Lilies of the Field" from 1964.

The film stars the first black actor to win an Oscar for "Best Actor," Sidney Poitier.

If you're are interested in attending the public gathering, you must RSVP to the event since they are limited to only 50 guests. To RSVP you can call Jackie at Roosevelt Cinemas at 845-758-3322. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, September 30th at 5 pm.

The event will start at 7 pm this Thursday, October 1st at the Roosevelt Cinema 510 Albany Post Road in Hyde Park.