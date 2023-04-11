Gruesome Fatal Bicycle Accident Outside Hudson Valley School

A Hudson Valley man was gruesomely killed riding a bicycle near a school early in the morning.

New York State Police confirmed on Monday an investigation into a fatal accident involving and man on a bicycle.

Orange County, New York Man Fatally Hit By Car After Falling Off Bicycle

On Monday, April 10, around 12:15 a.m., New York State Police from the Montgomery barracks, along with the Village of Montgomery Police Department responded to 141 Union Street in the village of Montgomery for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Montgomery Elementary School is located at 141 Union Street in the village of Montgomery, according to Google Maps.

Police believe 43-year-old Andrew Schrank, from the village of Montgomery, was traveling north on his bicycle on Union Street when he fell off his bike and into the roadway for an unknown reason.

Schrank was hit by a 2023 Nissan Altima moments after falling off his bicycle, police say. The Nissan was also traveling north.

Schrank was transported by Town of Montgomery EMS to Garnet Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The unnamed driver of the Nissan wasn't injured, according to New York State Police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

