Greene County Gets Greener With New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Greene County is getting a little "greener" with the installation of charging stations. There are currently electric vehicle charging stations across the 14 towns and 5 villages that make up Greene County.

Charge NY

Charge NY is NYS's initiative to get more electric cars and trucks on the road. According to the Greene County government's website, Electric Vehicles are more energy-efficient and cost about 50 to 70 percent less to operate per mile. New York is focused on raising awareness of technology and supporting the installation of more charging stations throughout the state to make it easy to travel anywhere in an electric car.

Below, we have the list of the current charging stations which can be found in Greene County, NY.

Catskill Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Coxsackie Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Ferguson Distribution Center

11545 US-9W, Coxsackie, NY 12051

Directions

866-816-7584

Level 2, 4 Outlets

Durham Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The Rose Motel – Tesla Destination

3840 State Hwy 145 Durham, NY 12422

518-239-8496 877-798-3752

Level 2, 2 Outlets

Greenville Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The Greenville Library

11177 NY-32, Greenville, NY 12083

888-758-4389

Level 2, 2 Outlets

Hunter Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Hunter Mountain Resort

82 Liftside Dr. Hunter, NY 12442

888-758-4389

Level 2, 2 Outlets

888-758-4389

Level 2, 2 Outlets

New Baltimore Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Capital Region Welcome Center

I-87 Northbound

Hannacroix, NY 12087

518-436-2831

DC Fast, 2 Outlets

Tannersville Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

20 Tompkins St, Tannersville, NY 12485

888-758-4389

Level 2, 2 Outlets

Windham Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

20 Tompkins St, Tannersville, NY 12485

888-758-4389

Level 2, 2 Outlets

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locator

If you need to find more Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in New York or around the country, use The US Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center's (AFDC) Station Locator. Selecting an individual station displays the name of the charging host, address, and contact information. Most of the stations also include charging rate information (AC Level 1, AC Level 2, or DC Fast Charge), the number of charging ports, and hours of accessibility. Private and planned stations can be displayed by selecting "more search options."

