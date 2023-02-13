Greene County Gets Greener With New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Greene County is getting a little "greener" with the installation of charging stations. There are currently electric vehicle charging stations across the 14 towns and 5 villages that make up Greene County.
Charge NY
Charge NY is NYS's initiative to get more electric cars and trucks on the road. According to the Greene County government's website, Electric Vehicles are more energy-efficient and cost about 50 to 70 percent less to operate per mile. New York is focused on raising awareness of technology and supporting the installation of more charging stations throughout the state to make it easy to travel anywhere in an electric car.
Below, we have the list of the current charging stations which can be found in Greene County, NY.
Catskill Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
- Thomas Cole
218 Spring St, Catskill, NY 12414
888-758-4389
Level 2, 2 Outlets
- NYSE Thruway – NYPA
370 NY-23, Catskill, NY 12414
866-816-7584
DC Fast, 2 Outlets
Coxsackie Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
- Ferguson Distribution Center
11545 US-9W, Coxsackie, NY 12051
Directions
866-816-7584
Level 2, 4 Outlets
Durham Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
- The Rose Motel – Tesla Destination
3840 State Hwy 145 Durham, NY 12422
518-239-8496 877-798-3752
Level 2, 2 Outlets
Greenville Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
- The Greenville Library
11177 NY-32, Greenville, NY 12083
888-758-4389
Level 2, 2 Outlets
Hunter Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
- Hunter Mountain Resort
82 Liftside Dr. Hunter, NY 12442
888-758-4389
Level 2, 2 Outlets
- 13 Scribner Hollow Rd, Hunter, NY 12442
888-758-4389
Level 2, 2 Outlets
New Baltimore Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
- Capital Region Welcome Center
I-87 Northbound
Hannacroix, NY 12087
518-436-2831
DC Fast, 2 Outlets
Tannersville Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
- 20 Tompkins St, Tannersville, NY 12485
888-758-4389
Level 2, 2 Outlets
Windham Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locator
If you need to find more Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in New York or around the country, use The US Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center's (AFDC) Station Locator. Selecting an individual station displays the name of the charging host, address, and contact information. Most of the stations also include charging rate information (AC Level 1, AC Level 2, or DC Fast Charge), the number of charging ports, and hours of accessibility. Private and planned stations can be displayed by selecting "more search options."