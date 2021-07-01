Goshen Police Go Beyond the Call of Duty to Help Resident in Need
It has been uncomfortably hot in and around the Hudson Valley this week.
For the last few days, we've been under heat advisory watches with temperatures reaching the high 90s. With the heat index and humidity, some days have it has felt like 100 degrees outside.
Most of us are fortunate enough to have a way to beat the heat and keep cool with air conditioning or a backyard pool. Unfortunately, there are some who don't have that luxury.
Earlier this week, the Goshen Police Department received a call about a resident who was experiencing a medical emergency, according to their Facebook page. The unnamed resident was then taken to Garnett Regional Hospital and was in stable condition.
The Goshen Police Department wrote on Facebook " It’s what transpired afterward that makes us all proud of our Police Department." They continue and explain that the resident who had experienced the medical emergency was living in a home with no air conditioning making it "unbearably hot."
The Facebook page went on to say:
Knowing that there were no family members in the immediate area, our guys sprung into action. By 10:00 A.M., one of the guys donated an a/c unit while others went to the house to install it. All of this was done by the guys while off-duty. The house is now cooling down and resident will be able to be comfortable through the rest of this hot summer.