‘Final Notices’ Many Drivers In New York State Will Soon Lose License

Thousands and thousands of New Yorkers, including Hudson Valley residents, are in danger of losing their driver's licenses.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported the New York State DMV is alerting Empire State residents that many are at "risk of imminent suspension."

Around 150,000 New York drivers are in danger of losing their licenses due to a COVID technicality.

The reason, a COVID pandemic-era rule is expiring.

During the peak of the COVID pandemic, anyone whose license expired between March 2020 and August 2021 was allowed to defer vision tests.

"If your license expired between 3/1/2020 – 8/31/2021 & you renewed online by self-certifying your vision, but have not submitted a vision test to DMV, your license is at risk of imminent suspension. Submit your vision test now to avoid suspension," the DMV states in its alert.

Orange County, New York Residents In Danger Of Losing License

After our report, a spokesperson from Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would help remind Orange County drivers to get their eye test.

"New York State has sent out final notices to people who renewed their driver's license during the pandemic telling them that their license will be suspended if they do not complete their eye test," the Orange County Clerk's Office stated.

Free Vision Tests In Goshen, Newburgh, Middletown, New York

Orange County Clerk Eskew is letting Orange County residents they can come to DMV offices in Newburgh, Goshen or Middletown to take an eye test for free, rather than paying a fee.

“I want to make sure people know they can come to our county-run DMV offices and get the test for free rather than going to the state-approved providers and paying a fee,” Eskew said. “We are happy to provide this service to our residents.”

You can also sign up using the new mobile DMV app, Eskew notes.

"Albany will be notified immediately so residents will no longer be in jeopardy of losing their driving privileges," Orange County Clerk's Office states.

The DMV says you can take a vision test from an approved provider or fill out a DMV Vision Test Report.

"If you pass a vision test by an approved provider (find a test location now), you do not have to send the vision test results, the provider will enter the results for you," the DMV states on its website. "If you pass a vision test from a provider that is not approved to be in DMV's Vision Registry, your provider must complete a Vision Test Report (MV-619) and you must submit it to the DMV."

