When you are heading out for a nice meal have you ever considered going to a golf course? If you aren't a golfer you may not realize how many nice restaurants your could be missing.

Most Hudson Valley golf courses offer some type of food service but some have amazing culinary partners. If you are looking for a peaceful setting to enjoy lunch brunch or dinner consider stopping out at a Hudson Valley golf course.

Winding Hills Golf Course in Montgomery, NY has The Venue. The Links at Union Vale in LaGrangeville, NY is home to Harp & Eagle Pub. Even the 9-hole New Paltz Golf Course has teamed up with Maggie Mae's in New Paltz, NY.

Hudson Vallely Golf Courses with Restaurants and Bars

PC: Winding Hills Golf Course and The Venue PC: Winding Hills Golf Course and The Venue loading...

Being a golfer, I am not a stranger to the idea of eating at a golf course. It did occur to me recently when I was sitting at the Restaurant at Apple Greens that most people might not be aware that you can pull in, park, and take in their amazing view of the Shawangunk Ridge as the sun goes down while enjoying a tasty dinner or cocktail at the same time, no gold required.

I can assure you if you have never done it no worries. Just venture out. Yes, you will see a lot of people eating who have played golf but you will also see a lot of people who just come out for the food, drink, atmosphere, and sometimes music depending on the course.

Get our free mobile app

Most Hudson Valley courses offer events that are open to the public who don't golf. It is a way to get you to the course and it is also a great way for them to advertise that they cater or even do onsite weddings.

Try One of These Places for Food Drinks and Golf in the Hudson Valley, NY