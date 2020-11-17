Gluten Free Oreos Set to Hit the Hudson Valley

For some, this could be the best news of 2020.

People with gluten allergies, rejoice! Oreos, arguably the best cookie ever, will be releasing a gluten-free version next year. According to Today, gluten-free Oreos will be available in January 2021 wherever Oreos are sold, at around the same price point.

Not only will the regular Oreos be offered in a gluten-free version, but the Double Stuf Oreos will also be available gluten-free. Today reports that Oreo announced the release of their new products via Twitter. The tweet said, "Milk’s Favorite Cookie, now in a Gluten Free version. Coming January 2021."

The exact ingredients of the gluten-free Oreos have not been revealed. A representative for Oreo told Today, "The product and ingredients have a GFCO certification, which will be clearly labeled on all packs as well.OREO is always looking to expand our product portfolio to meet the needs of our fans and welcome more people to enjoy the playfulness of OREO cookies. With the addition of the new line, OREO invites snack-lovers with a gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivities to enjoy our cookies too, while preserving the unique OREO experience fans love."

Oreos can be found at nearly every grocery store in the Hudson Valley, and even some convenience stores. While I don't have gluten allergies, someone close to me does. I messaged them when I heard the news of this and they were so excited to have their first Oreo. Could you imagine never having an Oreo before?! I didn't realize how lucky I was to down a sleeve of Oreos whenever I wanted.