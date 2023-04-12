These Are The ‘Trashiest’ Hometowns In New York State?

Let the debate begin. These 10 hometowns were named the "trashiest" hometowns in all of New York State. Is your hometown on the list? Do you agree?

A recent trending topic has been a callback to a Roadsnacks list about the "trashiest" city in different states across America.

RoadSnacks has a list of "The 10 Trashiest Cities In New York."

"These are the places in New York with the most drug-addicted, violent, welfare-receiving populations," Roadsnacks states about its list.

The 10 Trashises Hometowns In New York State

If you live in any of these places, don't kill the messenger, but these are the 10 cities Roadsnacks considers the "10rashiest in New York State.

10) Cortland

9) Auburn

8) Ronkonkoma

7) Elmira

6)Binghamton

5) Buffalo

4) Niagara Falls

3) Jamestown

2) Utica

1) Gloversville

Do you agree with this list?

RoadSnacks uses “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

Why Gloversville In Fulton County, New York Was Named Trashiest

Gloversville ranked in the top percent in terms of residents on welfare, high school dropouts and Payday Loans per capita, according to RoadSnacks

"Toss back a Budweiser, and suck down another Camel, Gloversville, cause you’re the whitest trash of all in New York," RoadSnacks writes about Gloversville, New York.

Gloversville in the Mohawk Valley region of Upstate New York was once the United States hub for lovemaking, according to Google.

How RoadSnacks Crafted The List

RoadSnacks looked into publicly available data to come up with the list, including:

Annual Salary

Demographics

High School Dropouts

High Drug Use

Violence

Residents On Welfare

Number Of Payday Loan Outlets

Number of Dollar Stores

Which New York Town is the "Trashiest"?

Another recent list highlights more of the "trashiest" places to live in New York State. See the full lists below.

Which New York Town is the "Trashiest"? Decide for yourself which town on my ride to and from work is the "trashiest" by taking a look at these staggering photos of litter on the side of the road.

Most Dangerous, Worst, Dumbest Cities In New York State

RoadSnacks has made a number of lists about places to live in New York State including:

