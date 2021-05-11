Gas Prices Skyrocket Across New York, ‘Likely to Climb Higher’

Drivers in the Hudson Valley and across New York will likely start seeing the highest gas prices in about seven years.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York is now $3.02, according to Triple-A. That's up over 6 cents in the past week and 12 cents more than New Yorkers paid one month of a go.

One year ago, Empire State residents paid $2.15 for a gallon of regular gas, Triple-A reports.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.99, an increase of three cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014.

Triple-A believes the price of gas will "likely climb higher" due to a major pipeline shutdown.

Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced they were the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. Colonial Pipeline delivers approximately 45 percent of all fuel to the East Coast, according to Triple-A.

Some lines have reopened, but there is no word of when the mainline, including the gasoline line, will be operational.

The current average price of gas in Dutchess-Putnam County is $3.03, Triple-A reports, up from $2.99 last week and up from $2.94 a month ago. The average price of a gallon of regular gas one year ago was $2.24, according to Triple-A.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The current average price of gas in Kingston is $2.94, Triple-A reports, up from $2.88 last week and up from $2.83 a month ago. In the White Plains area, the current average price of gas is $3.12 up from $3.05 last week. Last year the average price of gas was $2.31.

Keep Reading:

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born