Fundraiser Will Feed Medical Staff From Hudson Valley Restaurants

A fundraiser is helping out medical staff in the Hudson Valley on the frontline of the battle with COVID-19 and local restaurants.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Three Dutchess County residents recently started a GoFundMe to "Feed the Front Line with our Local Restaurants."

Anyone can donate and the money goes to a local restaurant to help provide the eatery with money due to the new mandatory takeout or delivery order. The chosen restaurant then uses those contributions to deliver meals to staff at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

A spokesperson tells us her first fundraiser raised money for Publick House in Pleasant Valley. On Tuesday, the eatery delivered about 50 meals to staff working in the ICU at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

On Thursday, donations went to AJ Cafe in Wappingers, who then brought food to hospital staff. The hope is to continue raising money to support medical professionals and support local businesses. CLICK HERE to donate.