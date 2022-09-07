Free Travel For Ulster County Area Transit Coming Soon

Good news for Ulster County area residents...no more fares for UCAT!

Many Hudson Valley area residents rely on public transportation to get around and have for many years. With money tight for so many nowadays, the news of free transportation is a blessing to many of these people who need to use public transportation as their main source for getting to and from wherever they need to go.

According to Hudson Valley One (hv1), those who use Ulster County Area Transit will no longer be charged for the service. A resolution was made in an Aug. 19 Ulster County Legislation session to eliminate mandatory fares for UCAT service which passed with zero Republican support.

County Executive Pat Ryan released a statement applauding the move to free transportation:

“We’re all feeling the pressure due to rising costs,” Ryan said in a statement. “Especially our lower-income communities, vulnerable populations, and seniors on fixed incomes. At a time when every bill and receipt is higher, Ulster County is stepping up and taking aggressive action to provide urgent relief to our residents. Reducing transportation costs will allow people to have one less thing to worry about.” - Pat Ryan, Ulster County Executive via Hudson Valley One

When does Free Public Transportation in Ulster County Go into Effect?

Get our free mobile app

Starting Oct. 1, Ulster County Area Transit (UCAT) will no longer have fares on its public transportation system. The Ulster County Area Transit website doesn't appear to be updated with the new information yet on the free transportation coming, but keep an eye on the official UCAT site here regarding the free bus service.