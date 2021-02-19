Four Hudson Valley Fish Restaurants to Try During Lent

I have made it no secret that I grew up in a Catholic household. Everyone in the family was Catholic except for my Father, he was Lutheran which is about as close to Catholic as you can get without actually being Catholic. So, it is safe to assume that I did my fair share of time attending Catholic schools and eating fish on Fridays during Lent.

For those who may not be familiar with the Lenten Season. Lent is a the time leading up to Easter when Catholics and other Christian faiths fast to recognize sacrifices made by Jesus. If you research Lent and it's origins you may get many different variations, but it basically boils down to the 40 days leading up to Easter Sunday being days to reflect on yourself and live less opulent. This is why you will hear people say they have "given something up for Lent". It also comes with fasting elements like no meat especially on Fridays.

Today (February 16, 2021) is Fat Tuesday, which is a story for another article. Fat Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday which officially starts Lenten Season and officially begins our hunt for good fish in the Hudson Valley. I realize it will be hard to eat out being we are still under COVID restrictions but I want to share with you, where you might find a great Fish Plate over the next 6 weeks prepared by a local restaurant who will greatly appreciate your businesses even if it has to be take-out.

The Would Restaurant in Highland is not serving in the restaurant but you can order pick-up Tuesday thru Saturday 5:00 to 7:30 pm. Call them at 845-691-9883. I recommend the Crispy Brussels Sprouts with sweet chili sauce and the Fish and Chips.

Gadaleto's Seafood Market & Restaurant in New Paltz offers the best of both worlds, you can order pick up from the cooked food menu. You can order take-out delivery with Carry Out Kings or you can make a purchase of fresh seafood from their market counter. The Market is open 10 am to 7 pm and the Kitchen is 11 am to 6:30 pm. I recommend the Beer Battered Cod with Sweet Potato Fries. Have you figured out yet the I prefer my seafood battered. To order call 845-255-1717.

The River Grill on Front Street in Newburgh offers dine in, take out and delivery with DoorDash. They even have a couples menu that's offered on occasion. Off their regular menu I would be tossed between the Lobster Sliders and the Rags To Riches entrée. They have hours everyday and you can call ahead at 845-561-9444

Hudson's Ribs and Fish in Fishkill offers dine in and take-out and delivery with Grub Hub. I would select the Bang Bang Shrimp with the New England Lobster Roll with a side of their signature pop-overs. Call 845-297-5002

