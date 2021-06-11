Former Ulster County Hotel Could Be Perfect Airbnb

This very affordable former Ulster County hotel is on the market and would make the perfect Airbnb.

The home once dubbed the Marlborough Hotel is located in Milton, New York, a hamlet of Marlborough in Ulster County. It was built in 1900 and has a beautiful wrap-around porch, 12-bedrooms, over 5,000 square feet, and 5-bathrooms. The home sits on 3.1 acres. This home has so much potential and for the price, you can't beat it.

The home is only $400,000, which considering the current housing market, that's not too bad. This home would make a perfect Airbnb since it has 12-bedrooms. It has privacy and is close enough to local hotspots. I love the hidden potential this home possesses.

