Former Dutchess County Corrections Officer Arrested and Charged for Assault

A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer was arrested recently for the alleged assault of an inmate during the time of his employment.

The "Crime"

32-year-old, Taj Everly of Cortlandt Manor is the former officer in question. The alleged incident took place back on May 28, 2020. Mr. Everly is charged with...

falsifying records in connection with an assault on an inmate.

The details of the story to this point allege that Mr. Everly had waited for the inmate to leave a room of the facility and upon doing so Everly struck the inmate with such force they both had fallen to the ground.

The second part of the story comes afterward where Everly manufactured, prepared and produced a fake incident report. In the statement, Everly alleged that the inmate had struck him first, to which he then responded with force in return.

The Charges

On Thursday, Everly was in White Plains federal court where charges were officially placed upon him. If Everly is found to be guilty, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. No date was listed as of yet for when or if the case will go to trial.

In terms of this particular case, nothing is known beyond a shadow of a doubt. Facts will be deciphered from fiction if or when it goes to trial and the case is completed. However, stories like this are very difficult to hear about.

Perception

People recognize that law enforcement officers, whether they be patrolling the streets of a city or town, or someone like former officer Everly working in a correctional facility have an incredibly difficult job to perform. The vast majority of officers out there do their job the right way, by the book and try to make a difference, however, there are those few individuals who make their fellow officers look bad with their actions. Regardless of position, here's to hoping that this case finds a rightful and proper conclusion.

