Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable.

The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.

Walmart is located in the Hudson Valley Plaza, a busy shopping center that also includes Lowe's and Sam's Club as well as a number of other popular stores.

The suspect, Jacob J. Browe, had already fled the scene when police arrived, but was alleged to have threatened to shoot employees inside the store. If you're not aware, it's a felony to make terroristic threats, which includes saying you're going to shoot and kill people. The 22-year-old Mount Marion resident was identified as the suspect and a warrant was ultimately issued for Browe's arrest.

After fleeing the scene, police say the Mount Marion man successfully eluded police for several days. Eventually, Browe was located and ultimately taken into custody. He was arrested and charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, which is a felony. The suspect is also facing felony charges for burglary. In addition, the 22-year-old is charged with Criminal Contempt, Petit Larceny and Harassment.

Browe was processed at the Ulster Police Department and has been remanded to the Ulster County Jail on a Parole Warrant.

The Kingston Walmart was recently in the news after it was visited by the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine. It doesn't appear, however, that the crime-fighting teens had anything to do with the investigation into this incident.

