Forest Rangers Contain Dangerous Wildland Fires Across the Hudson Valley

Last week Red Flag and Fire Watch Warnings were issued for parts of the Hudson Valley as winter finally left and spring made itself at home.

We learned that, according to the National Weather Service, Fire Watch Warnings and Red Flag Warnings are issued when dry fuels and weather conditions combine for serious danger. You can find the actual NWS definition below:

A Fire Weather Watch or Red Flag Warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger. These products are written for land and fire managers to highlight the increased fire danger. Each NWS office creates local criteria for fire weather watches and red flag warnings

Unfortunately, those watches and warnings came to fruition in parts of the Hudson Valley last week. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that Putnam County and Columbia County Forest Rangers were busy fighting blazes across the region.

In a press release, the DEC writes that back on April 8th around 7:30 PM, two Forest Rangers responded to a wildland fire on a steep ridge near Stagecoach Road in Patterson. The Forest Rangers with assistance from Pattersn Fire contained the fire to three acres by 11:30 pm and learned the fire was burning oak leaf litter and some dead standing oak trees.

The following day on April 9th, around 4 pm, local Rangers in Columbia County responded to a six-acre brush fire that was caused by a "powerline that burned through three trees before the power was shut off."

The DEC has warned that the dry weather is "the name of the game" this time of year in New York State and the Hudson Valley. They remind residents to be up to date on the latest Burn Ban laws in their area.

In the Mid-Hudson Region, a burn ban is in effect until May 14th, 2023.

