Ford Recalls More Than 600,000 Vehicles

The recall has to do with rearview cameras.

If you drive a 2020 Ford car, or truck, be aware that the motor company has issued a major recall that could affect your car or truck.

According to Car and Driver, Ford has announced that it is set to recall 620,246 vehicles that were built in U.S. assembly plants between October and November 2019 and May to June 2020. The recall is being issued because of malfunctioning rearview cameras and states that the rearview cameras have sometimes been left blank or with a distorted image.

No accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the camera problem, as of today.

If you have purchased a 2020 Ford and have had this problem the good news is that Ford has announced that they are set to replace all the cameras sooner than later. The recall states that Ford will start to notify dealerships and customers about the recall on November 7th, 2020.

The affected vehicles are 2020 models of the Ford Escape, Expedition, and Explorer, Edge, Mustang, and Transit. Also included in the recall are the Ford F-150, Super Duty, and Ranger pickups and the Lincoln Corsair, MKX, and Nautilus.

If you would like to check and see if your car or truck is affected by this or any other recalls, you can do that online at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. All you need to check is your vehicles VIN number, which can be found on the lower left of your car's windshield. You can also find it on your car's registration card, and it may be shown on your insurance card.