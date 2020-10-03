Familiar Sound Returns to Tivoli

It's been gone for almost 10 years.

I'm not sure why but anytime I hear a fire siren go off at noontime I automatically think of growing up in my hometown of Windham in the Catskills. At noon everyday the siren would whistle and that was my sign to eat lunch...LOL! It looks like that sound, which has been missing in the town of Tivoli for almost 10 years, is coming back within the next few weeks.

According to the Tivoli Fire Departments Facebook page and Tivoli Mayor Joel Griffith, the fire siren set atop Village Hall is set to start blasting away again! Mayor Griffith said that the siren is just about ready to go and that the "noon whistle" will be starting up again soon.

The siren will of course have a few other main uses for the town, as it will serve to warn residents about fire calls and extreme weather incidents as well. Griffith said,

"The siren will have three distinct blasts: one for structure fires, another for extreme weather events, and the single daily blast at noon. It will blow 5 short blasts for a structure fire. It blow 3 long blasts for a storm. It will sound the single up-and-down whistle many of us fondly remember at noon."

Here is the full message the Mayor posted,

"To all members of the Tivoli Community,

I am please to announce that in the next week or two the Tivoli Siren will again be heard!

The fire siren on top of Village Hall is nearly repaired and about to be put back in service. As many of you know, from the 1940s until about 2010 Tivoli's "noon whistle" blew daily from the roof of the Historic Watts de Peyster Hall and sounded whenever there was a fire call. About a decade ago the old electronics failed and though there have been intermittent efforts to get it back in service since then we have not gotten to this moment until now.

We have unfortunately experienced a number of extreme weather events in recent years and it is important that our community have this public safety mechanism in place. Tornadoes and severe storms have come perilously close to the Village. Hopefully it will rarely have to fulfill this role, but our community should be prepared to alert the public if a severe weather event is heading toward the Village.

We are not sure exactly when the electrician will complete work but it will be in the next couple weeks.

Special thanks to Tivoli Fire Chief Marc Hildenbrand and the Tivoli Fire Company for all their work assisting the Village Board of Trustees to achieve this important and long-held ambition.

Sincerely,

Mayor Joel Griffith"