Forbes: Hudson Valley Among Best Places to Visit in 2020
Forbes believes the Hudson Valley as one of the 25 best places to visit in 2020.
Recently, Forbes released an article about the "25 Best Places To Visit In 2020" in the US. Laura Begley Bloom asked a "handful of travel experts and influencers" to select the top places where they want to travel in 2020 in the United States. The "Hudson Valley" was among the 25 places chosen.
Devorah Lev-Tov a Forbes freelance food and travel writer based in Brooklyn who also regularly writes for The New York Times, Afar, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and Robb Repor chose the Hudson Valley
Lev-Tov wrote the following about why the Hudson Valley was selected:
The Hudson Valley is where New Yorkers go to escape the city when they need a healthy dose of nature and relaxation. Just an hour and half north of New York City, the Hudson Valley is comprised of dozens of small, impossibly charming towns east of the Hudson River. And while the air is fresher and things do move slower in the mountains, that doesn’t mean nothing happens up here—in fact, quite the opposite is true. The region recently debuted the third outpost of the beloved Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Rhinebeck, complete with a luxurious spa and wet-room and a knockout Charlie Palmer restaurant. Plus, all 50 rooms have deep soaking tubs and fireplaces, ensuring a cozy and tranquil getaway. Grab a bite at the new Hudson Valley Food Hall in Beacon that’s filled with local vendors, or head to Hudson to eat at Lil’ Deb’s Oasis—its chef-owners were nominated for the Best Chef: Northeast James Beard Award in 2019.
Lev-Tov also highlighted the Empire State Trail, which should be finished in 2020, Legoland New York and the many hiking trails in the region.
