Forbes: Hudson Valley Among Best Places to Visit in 2020

The Hudson Valley is where New Yorkers go to escape the city when they need a healthy dose of nature and relaxation. Just an hour and half north of New York City, the Hudson Valley is comprised of dozens of small, impossibly charming towns east of the Hudson River. And while the air is fresher and things do move slower in the mountains, that doesn’t mean nothing happens up here—in fact, quite the opposite is true. The region recently debuted the third outpost of the beloved Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Rhinebeck, complete with a luxurious spa and wet-room and a knockout Charlie Palmer restaurant. Plus, all 50 rooms have deep soaking tubs and fireplaces, ensuring a cozy and tranquil getaway. Grab a bite at the new Hudson Valley Food Hall in Beacon that’s filled with local vendors, or head to Hudson to eat at Lil’ Deb’s Oasis—its chef-owners were nominated for the Best Chef: Northeast James Beard Award in 2019.