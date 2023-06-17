Celebrity-Visited Hudson Valley Diner Still For Sale After 1 Year

We aren't the only ones who truly love the Hudson Valley. Celebrities from all over the world have made their way to the Hudson Valley.

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars have visited, opened businesses and moved to the Hudson Valley area. It makes sense why celebrities are being spotted in our area from time to time.

Which Celebrity Visited The Hudson Valley That You Like The Most?

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Getty Images for MTV loading...

A few days ago, Snooki from Jersey Shore had a VIP event at her store in Dutchess County, NY. The Snooki Shop hosted an event where customers could receive a one-on-one shopping experience with Snooki at one of her store locations.

In 2021, Post Malone made a special appearance in Poughkeepsie. He made friends with those who worked at Hurricane Bar & Grill. Also in 2021, Flo Rida was spotted at Brother's Barbeque in Cornwall, NY.

Man V. Food ate their way throughout the Hudson Valley. They stopped in Warwick, Mahopac and Sloatsburgh, NY.

This Celebrity Visited Hudson Valley Diner Remains For Sale

Impractical Jokers Live: Nitro Circus Spectacular Getty Images loading...

Driving past this once busy diner, I wondered how it could still be on the market and for sale. I have dined here before and I enjoyed my experience.

James "Murr" Murray from TruTv's, Impractical Jokers visited this Orange County, NY Diner in January of 2020.

At the time, Impractical Jokers were on tour and spent the weekend in New York City, performing at Radio City Music Hall. I wonder what brought him to the Hudson Valley and what he enjoyed at this diner. Murr is one of my favorite’s from Impractical Jokers, it would have been awesome to have met him at this fan-favorite diner.

Murr also took pictures with those who worked at this Hudson Valley diner.

James "Murr" Murray Dined At The Valley Diner In Orange County, NY

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

The Valley Diner on Route 9W, located in the Middlehope area closed their doors. They were open for about 6 years. I had the chance to eat there. It is now for sale. However, the owners of The Valley Diner had a "new" restaurant at the time of this diner closing. Brix Gastropub is located in Marlboro, NY which is near this closed diner.

What Will Happen To The Valley Diner In Orange County, NY?

Google Maps, Canva Google Maps, Canva loading...

Diners are not only a staple in Hudson Valley towns, they are prominent in New York and along the East Coast. The diner culture is something that we're used to and enjoy spending not only our time in but money on for a full experience.

I have kept an eye on this diner since the announcement was made in 2022 of it closing. However, guests refer to the location with different addresses.

Although it is 5500 Rte 9W, some will claim that this is in Middlehope, Marlboro or even Newburgh, NY.

However, according to Google Maps, the true address is,

"5500 Rte 9W, Newburgh, NY 12550"

I hope that the right owners find this forgotten diner that has an ideal location in the Hudson Valley, a fascinating history of it's past and a story of how a celebrity visited.

What would you like to see become of the Valley Diner? Share with us below.

