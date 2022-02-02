Hudson Valley Man Named GM of Floyd Mayweather Jr’s New NASCAR Race Team

Huge news in the world of NASCAR as one of the Hudson Valley's own has officially entered the BIG TIME!

The world of professional car racing is a grind! Simply ask anyone who has tried to run a car at the Orange County Fair Speedway or over at the track in Accord. Not only is it incredibly hard to simply drive the cars and keep them running, but it's also one of the most expensive "hobbies" one can have.

Just ask the Hudson Valley's own Willy Auchmoody who has been grinding in the world of race cars for many years, and after following his heart through all the years, Auchmoody has just landed the opportunity of a lifetime.

"The Money Team"

Auchmoody has officially been named the general manager of the newly formed, "The Money Team" racing team. Team TMT is the latest venture by former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. who told ESPN, "I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me." TMT debuted the gorgeous #50 car yesterday and announced that Kaz Grala will be behind the wheel when they run the car at the Daytona 500 coming up later this month.

Auchmoody is no stranger to racing as he's spent many years working with drivers and cars at tracks all across the Hudson Valley including working with Halmar and their cars at the Orange County Fair Speedway. When asked how he landed with the former boxing great Auchmoody told ESPN,

"I met him a couple of years ago and had the conversation, man, you should check NASCAR out. He started watching it a little bit and next thing you know, I'm in Las Vegas and we're hashing out the details of what it would look like to get involved in NASCAR."

The details have been hashed out and now the #50 car will be at Daytona this month to compete as an "open car" meaning that team TMT will have to qualify for a spot in the 40-car field to have a spot in the starting lineup.

The Plan for Mayweather Jr.'s TMT

Daytona will be the first race team TMT will run at as Auchmoody told ESPN that the plan moving forward is to run four races beyond Daytona with an emphasis on road courses. He also said they would like to run up to 15 races.

No matter who your driver is for this season of NASCAR if you are anything like me and want nothing but success for a local guy, let's all get behind the #50 car this season. Best of luck Willy!!



