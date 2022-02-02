The Fascinating History Behind Dutchess County’s Name

I can't even tell you how many times I've heard someone talk about Dutchess County or how many times I've said it myself since I started living here in the Hudson Valley. The other day I was driving around like usual and I saw a sign that had Dutchess County on it. The thought stuck in my head for the rest of the day and I started wondering how exactly did the county get its name? I decided to dig a little deeper and here's what I found on the county website.

Who is Dutchess County Named After?

Mary of Modena (Who is she?) At the time Mary was the Duchess of York and wife of the future King James II of England.

Mary D'Este Getty Images Mary D'Este loading...

How did Dutchess County Get Formed?

In 1683, twelve original counties were established in New York and Dutchess was one of them. Then in 1967, the Office of the County Executive and the Dutchess County legislature was created.

Other Dutchess County Trivia

A lot of history is about to come at you, the famous Henry Hudson sailed up the Hudson River during the 1600s and claimed the valley for the Dutch Crown. During the Revolutionary War, one village hosted the main supply depot for the Northern Department of the Continental Army and that was.....the Village of Fishkill. I never knew this, but at one time Poughkeepsie was the state capital. These names should sound familiar, some of the first families to have estates in the county were the Astors, Rogers, and Vanderbilts.

