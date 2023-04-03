Flower with ‘Putrid Stench’ Ready to Bloom in New York

Ah, yes. There's nothing like spring in New York and taking a nice deep breath in and smelling the flowers. Unless of course, that flower smells like death.

That's right, the Corpse Flower is getting ready to bloom in New York.

What is a Corpse Flower?

A Corpse Flower, or its scientific name Titan arum, is "the largest unbranched inflorescence in the plant kingdom" growing anywhere from 8 to 12 feet tall according to the U.S. Botanic Garden website. Known for it's "powerful stink" the Corpse Flower is actually considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which explains that there are only about 1,000 corpse flowers remaining in the wild.

The Corpse flowers have bloomed in botanic gardens in the US in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017 (three blooms), 2020 (two blooms), 2021, and 2022 (four blooms).

Where in New York Will The Corpse Flower Bloom?

You'll have to travel a few miles south of the Hudson Valley to get a whiff of this stinky flower. ABC NY reports that the Corpse Flower is set to bloom at the Botanical Gardens in the Bronx.

The Corpse Flower which according to ABC 7 NY emits a "putrid stench" only smells for 24 to 36 hours, thankfully. If you're not into smells of rotting, but are interested in watching the Corpse Flower bloom, you can check out the live stream of the New York Botanical Gardens on Youtube:

You can learn more about the New York Botanical Garden and get tickets to possibly get a whiff of the Corpse Flower at NYBG.org.

