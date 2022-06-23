Florida Man Accused of Stealing From Hudson Valley, NY Nonprofit
A man from the state of Florida is accused of stealing over $130,000 from a Hudson Valley not-for-profit organization.
On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced a Florida man was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing from a Hudson Valley nonprofit that he worked for.
Florida Man Charged With Grand Larceny By New York State Police
On Tuesday, June 21, the New York State Police Kingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 64-year-old James R. Tisch of Del Rey Beach, Florida. Tisch is accused of stealing over $130,000 from a local not-for-profit organization while employed as its Chief Financial Officer.
New York State Police did not release the name or location of the not-for-profit organization. But because Tish was arrested by the New York State Police Kingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation and arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court, it's believed the nonprofit is located in Ulster County.
PD: Florida Man Stole Over $130,000 From Hudson Valley Not-For-Profit
Tish was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court in front of Judge Weiss and released on his own recognizance. Tisch is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Denning Court on July 20.
The New York State Police Kingston BCI was assisted by the New York State Police SIU - Financial Crime Unit.