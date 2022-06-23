Florida Man Accused of Stealing From Hudson Valley, NY Nonprofit

A man from the state of Florida is accused of stealing over $130,000 from a Hudson Valley not-for-profit organization.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced a Florida man was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing from a Hudson Valley nonprofit that he worked for.

Florida Man Charged With Grand Larceny By New York State Police

Florida Interstate road sign map gguy44 loading...

On Tuesday, June 21, the New York State Police Kingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 64-year-old James R. Tisch of Del Rey Beach, Florida. Tisch is accused of stealing over $130,000 from a local not-for-profit organization while employed as its Chief Financial Officer.

New York State Police did not release the name or location of the not-for-profit organization. But because Tish was arrested by the New York State Police Kingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation and arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court, it's believed the nonprofit is located in Ulster County.

PD: Florida Man Stole Over $130,000 From Hudson Valley Not-For-Profit

481471171 zimmytws loading...

Tish was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court in front of Judge Weiss and released on his own recognizance. Tisch is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Denning Court on July 20.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The New York State Police Kingston BCI was assisted by the New York State Police SIU - Financial Crime Unit.

This Literal Castle for Sale has a Lagoon, Infinity Pool, and FOUR Kitchens Live like royalty in this lakeside castle in Orange County, NY

Steeped in Baseball History a $3.6 Million 'Field of Dreams' Being Built in Gloversville The Parkhurst Field opened in 1906 and was home to the New York State League's J.A.G.'s (Johnstown-Amsterdam-Gloversville) minor league affiliate of the Brooklyn Superbas. One of the central characters in the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" was "Moonlight Doc Graham". He played on this field in 1907. He was a baseball player and a doctor with hopes to play in the big leagues. The Parkhurst Field has been home to Guilderland Little League and has just begun a major transformation. The $3.6 million project will be completed by 2023 transforming it into a destination for travel little league teams and honoring its rich baseball history. Check out the renderings of what the complex will look like. It's amazing.

Top Nine Hudson Valley Hotspots To Help Avoid 'I'm Bored' This Summer School is just about done for most of the Hudson Valley, let us help you avoid those words every parent never wants to hear....'i'm bored!'