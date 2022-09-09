Fisherman Missing on Delaware River in Orange County, New York

First responders are searching for a man who went missing in the Hudson Valley after his boat capsized.

On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange County confirmed first responders are searching for a missing fisherman who went missing while fishing on the Delaware River in Orange County

New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County, New York

NYSP NYSP loading...

On Wednesday, September 8, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police and other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River in the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized, police say.

One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment.

Second Fisherman Still Missing

NYSP NYSP loading...

The police have yet to find the second fisherman, as of this writing.

"State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues," New York State Police said in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Two people recently died after drowning in the Delaware River.

Drowning on the Delaware River in Sullivan County, New York

NYSP NYSP loading...

Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, from Flanders, New York was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the town of Highland with family and friends for the Labor Day holiday weekend. He entered the river at approximately 1:30 p.m. on September 3. He attempted to swim across but during his swim, he became fatigued, went under the water, and did not resurface, police say.

New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, 22-year-old Brian J. Ordenia-Flores, from Richmond Hill, New York, was rafting on the Delaware River with family and friends. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the family tied up the raft and began swimming in the river.

Flores attempted to swim to an island in the middle of the river when he became fatigued and was caught in the current and began to drift down the river, according to New York State Police.

After Elizabeth II: Who is in the royal line of succession? Stacker compiled a list of 20 members of the royal family and their respective positions in the line of succession, using information from the official website of the British royal family and various media sources.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Life in Photos From her childhood as a princess to her historic Platinum Jubilee, revisit some of the late Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments throughout her life.

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.