Are you a fan of the Onion Ring? I am! Crispy batter on the outside and warm, soft onion in the middle. Believe it or not, I can still remember where I was when I had my first onion ring. It was actually homemade with a biscuit-type tempura batter and I was hooked after the first bite. Full disclosure, I also had cauliflower and broccoli made the same way that night and decided that was how I wanted to eat my veggies for the rest of my life.

Fast forward to now and I assure you I have learned to eat just about every veggie without drowning in batter and frying it, but there is something about an onion prepared that way that can't be beaten. Anything covered in batter and fried taste great but onions are in the own class when they are prepared this way.

When is National National Onion Ring Day?

PC: Photo by Thabang on Unsplash

According to the National Days Calendar, today (Wednesday, June 22nd) is National Onion Ring Day. How they came up with this date and the origin of the day is still a mystery but one thing I thought was really cool in the National Days Calendar write-up was that it seems the first onion ring recipe ever printed was in the newspaper in Middletown, New York.

Some believe that a recipe for French Fried Onions (not claiming to be the originator of the recipe) appeared in the Middletown, NY Daily Times on January 13, 1910. (via National Days Calendar)

Where to Get Delicious Onion Rings in the Hudson Valley

I have a few restaurants I like to recommend if you are looking for a good Onion Ring. Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie, NY. You can also have them at P&G's in New Paltz, NY served with parmesan cheese and peppercorn ranch. Both places offer them in a basket so there is plenty to share. And don't even get me started thinking about the Onion Ring Tower at Red Robin.

Some other places To Try Onion Rings this Week