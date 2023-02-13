Wine lovers getting ready for the 1st annual Queen City International Wine Festival.

Revel 32 and 1915 Wine Cellar are teaming up for the first ever Queen City International Wine Festival. Revel 32 was originally built in 1845 as a Methodist Church and later expanded in 1895. The iconic building in the City of Poughkeepsie underwent a transformation in recent years to become a one-of-a-kind event space in the area at 32 Cannon St.

1915 Wine Cellar next door at 40 Cannon St. is an upscale wine bar with a modern-industrial vibe, bringing you a wine bar experience that is second to none.

Tig and friends at 1915 Wine Cellar back in 2019. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Tig and friends at 1915 Wine Cellar back in 2019. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Queen City International Wine Festival

Photo credit/ Bianca Hendricks, Revel 32 Photo credit/ Bianca Hendricks, Revel 32 loading...

The 1st Annual Queen City International Wine Festival will take place on Saturday, February 18 ( which happens to be National Drink Wine Day according to National Day Calendar) from 1 pm - 8 pm. It is a world-class experience featuring an array of fine wines, food and events. The Grand Concourse will have 2 sessions. One from 1 pm - 4 pm and another from 5 pm - 8 pm with over 50 tables of vendors spread across three huge rooms.

The Hudson Valley Room will highlight the wines of the Hudson Valley, while the New World Room will feature wines from the Americas, Africa and Australia, and Old World Room will feature wines from the wine regions of Europe.

Special Guests at Poughkeepsie International Wine Festival

Special guests will be on hand with seminars led by internationally known wine experts Kevin Zraly and Gerry Dawes.

Get all the info on this Hudson Valley premiere event here.