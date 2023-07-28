Felon Arrested In Hudson Valley After ‘Road Rage’ On New York State Thruway

A Hudson Valley man with multiple prior convictions is accused of purposely slamming his car into another car on the Thruway and more in a fit of "road rage."

On Tuesday, New York State Police announced an arrest was made following an alleged road rage incident on the New York State Thruway.

Florida, New York Man Arrested Following A Road Rage Incident on the New York State Thruway

On July 21 around 2:30 p.m., New York State Police received a report of a menacing complaint that occurred on I-87 near exit 5 in Yonkers, New York.

Police allege that 48-year-old Ruben D. Luciano, 48, of Florida, New York, purposely rear-ended a vehicle in a "road rage incident."

Luciano then allegedly exited his vehicle and threatened the other driver with an edged weapon.

Orange County, New York Man Arrested Following Road Rage Incident On I-87 In Westchester County, New York

Responding troopers discovered Luciano was in possession of the edged weapon, as well as a utility knife, police say.

Luciano was then taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, for a previous conviction, a class D felony and menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was also ticketed for the crash.

Flordia, New York Man Has 3 Prior Felony Convictions

Luciano has three prior felony convictions, according to New York State Police.

Luciano was arraigned before the City of Yonkers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail due to those three prior felony convictions.

