‘Favorite’ Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

Hudson Valley residents are disappointed another "favorite" restaurant has closed without diners having a chance to say goodbye.

Mole Mole is beloved by diners for its authentic Mexican meals. The eatery opened in Kingston about 15 years ago.

"Our family loves sharing our authentic and delicious Mexican recipes with the Kingston community! Located in historic downtown Kingston, Mole Mole is the perfect place for locals and tourists alike to enjoy a delicious selection of Mexican food," Mole Mole writes in its About section on Facebook.

The family-owned and operated restaurant proudly claims its known for its authentic sauces and vegan options as well as more traditional items like our chicken taquitos, carne asada and guacamole burritos

"When the family’s ready to get the fiesta started, you only have to stop by our colorful restaurant and unwind with a margarita or Dos Equis in hand. There’s nothing we love more than meeting our guests and knowing they’ve enjoyed their time spent with us at our Mexican restaurant and bar," Mole Mole adds on Facebook.

Sadly, Mole Mole staff will no longer enjoy spending time with customers at 23 Broadway in Kingston.

On Friday, owners took to Facebook to announce the Kingston location is closed.

"It is with great sadness we announce the closing of Mole Mole at 23 Broadway, Kingston, NY. We thank all of our valued customers, friends, staff and the Kingston community for your support throughout these 15 years. Kingston will forever have a special spot in our hearts, to our customers thank you for including us into your weekly routine or for big special moments: birthday parties, work meetings, anniversaries, etc throughout these years. We couldn’t have done it without you guys," Mole Mole stated in its closing announcement.

A reason for the closure wasn't given, but many customers were left disappointed.

"We're so sorry. You're our favorite restaurant in Kingston. Carry out from you helped get us through the pandemic," Mike Kelley wrote in the comment section of the closing announcement. "We will greatly miss you!"

The good news, Hudson Valley diners can still enjoy a delicious meal from Mole Mole. You are just gonna have to travel across the Hudson River.

Mole Mole confirmed it's two Dutchess County will remain open.

