Farmer’s Almanac Predicts First Frost Of 2024 For New York State

The dog days of Summer are here, but weather experts are warning about the first frost.

This summer has been one of the hottest on record. In June a rare "heat dome" arrived in the Empire State.

In early July, New York State was in the top 5 percent of most humid places on the planet.

When New York State Hometowns Will Experience Its Dangerous 1st Frost

The first frost may seem ways off, but pumpkin spice season is approaching and Halloween stores are already opening up across New York State.

This means that fall-like weather will soon arrive in New York State. And that includes some "destructive" weather like frost.

First Frost Dates For New York State

We looked up the most populated zip codes and cities across the state. If your hometown isn't listed, you can determine the first frost in your area by a nearby city.

First Frost Dates Across New York State

"Note that frost dates are only an estimate based on historical climate data and are not set in stone," the Old Farmer's Almanac states. "The probability of a frost before the fall frost date is 30%, which means that there is still a chance of frost occurring before or after the given dates!"

Heat Kills More Than Any Other Weather Event

Right now, New Yorkers must still worry about heat. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer. Extreme heat actually kills more than hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods combined, according to the NOAA.

Around 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, the CDC reports.

Officials say to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Because extreme heat is such a killer, the National Weather Service released information about the different heat disorders and how to treat them.

Delays in treatment can be fatal, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

