We have all done it a time or two, left something on the stove that should not be there. The classic at my house is the pizza box. It is so easy to just set it down when you come into the kitchen. I can't count how many times my husband and I have done it and it is such a bad idea, especially because we have a gas stove.

The Port Jervis Fire Department put out a Facebook post on July 5th, 2022 with the permission of the people involved reminding us all how it is never a good idea to put anything on or near the stove that could catch fire. It only takes a minute for something to go from a spark to a flame to a house fire.

That is what happened in a West End home in Port Jervis but luckily they had fire security if not the outcome may have been tragic.

A Family Dog Catches Port Jervis House on Fire by Accident

According to the information shared in the Facebook post, the home had a fire monitoring system which alerted the Port Jervis Fire Department and the owner that an alarm was sounding. The owner was not home at the time but the family dog was in the house. The owner used their monitoring camera to determine there was an actual fire.

Smoke from the fire could be seen on camera in the living room, kitchen, and dining room. Both the Port Jervis Fire Department and the owner of the home arrived at the scene. That is when they determined that the dog had reached for something on the counter which resulted in the knob on the stove getting turned on, the burning igniting and something getting pushed into the flame.

The story has a happy ending but is also a very good cautionary tale. The fire was put out and the family dog was uninjured. But it is important that we think about what we keep near the stove and other sources of flame in our home. Dogs, Cats, and other household pets are known to counter surf as I call it. Make sure you aren't leaving any opportunities that could lead to disaster. Also securing the stove knobs and buttons is also a good idea.

