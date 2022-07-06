Hollywood Royalty Spotted at Hudson Valley Theater [PHOTOS]

He's known as America's favorite dad and he was right here in the Hudson Valley. Lately, so many celebrities have been spotted around the Hudson Valley and we're becoming pretty used to hearing about it. However, there are a few celebrities that you can't help but get a little starstruck about and one of those big ones was recently spotted in the area. Lights, camera, action, and photos...

Which celebrity was photographed in the Hudson Valley?

Actor Tom Hanks is very, very popular amongst movie fans and it's pretty hard to not like him. He's been in HUGE movies like 'Cast Away,' 'The Da Vinci Code,' 'Sully,' 'Saving Private Ryan' and so many more. Hanks recently went to Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, NY, WHAT? Only further enforcing our newest title of Hollywood on the Hudson. I know, I can't believe we're not making this up...

What was Tom Hanks Doing in the Hudson Valley?

Tom Hanks co-wrote a play that's in production at the theater and he spent some time with everyone during rehearsals. The play is called 'Safe Home' and it was written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman. The play is reportedly based on stories from Tom Hank's book "Uncommon Type'. Could you imagine how excited everyone must have been when they saw him?

How can you go see the play?

The opening day is on July 15th and it will run until August 7th, 'Safe Home' will premier at The MainStage at Shadowland Stages and it's located at 157 Canal Street right in Ellenville, NY. It sounds like a great way to support a local theater and a fun way to spend a night out.

More celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley:

Recently, popular actor Timothy Busfield was photographed in the Hudson Valley and he's connected to Tom Hank's play. He was also in the area to help work on 'Safe Home' and was photographed enjoying a nice breakfast at Carly's Mountain Grill in downtown Ellenville. You really need to camera around here because you never know who you'll run into.

