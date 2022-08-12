Just outside of the Village of New Paltz, New York there is an amazing trail that has grown in popularity over the past few years. The River to Ridge Trail also known as the R2R offers users a chance to take in magnificent Hudson Valley vistas while enjoying a well-groomed trail designed for both the beginner and experienced trail goer.

The R2R is relatively flat and well surfaces. It offers four-season access for walkers, bikers, H]horses, and of course, snowshoers and cross-country skiers when the weather permits. The trail leads away from the Village of New Paltz and heads out to the Shawangunk Ridge.

Where is the Hudson Valley, NY River to Ridge Trail?

Recently the Open Space Institute (OSI) which does a lot with the trial took on another opportunity and shared it on their Facebook page earlier this week. OSI has a mission.

... to protect land to secure clean water, wildlife habitat, parks, & more for future generations. (via Facebook)

The Falcons being released are Perrigin Falcon. They have been rescued and rehabilitated and are now set to go back to the wild. The Shawangunk Ridge in the area of the R2R is full of Falcon populations so hopefully, the new birds will fit in with the ones roosting on the Ridge.

The Shawangunk Ridge cares so much about their falcon population that it actually closes at a certain time of the year to help keep the bird safe and happy.

