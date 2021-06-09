One hiker from out of town had to be rescued more than once over the weekend at Kaaterskill Falls due to the extreme heat.

We have been going through a heatwave over the past four or five days here in the Hudson Valley, and it's been very sticky, to say the least. Personally, I love hiking and exploring the beautiful areas we have here, but when it's this hot out that's the last thing on my mind. I understand getting out and enjoying nature, but if you plan on going out during a heatwave, you better be prepared.

On Saturday, June 5, at around 5:00 p.m. Forest Rangers located a 49-year-old woman from Queens who was feeling lightheaded near the middle pool of Kaaterskill Falls. One ranger, who was at the top of the falls, responded and provided the woman with electrolyte water mix and some glucose gel packets to help with hydration and energy during the 90-degree heat.

Following that, the woman was able to walk under her own power for a short distance but continued to feel weak and lightheaded. The fire department, EMTs, and additional rangers arrived at the scene and package the woman in a litter with a wheel rescue system. She was given an IV for dehydration and carried the remaining 0.3 miles to a waiting ambulance at the trailhead. The woman was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Anytime you go out to explore, make sure you bring water with you to stay hydrated. It seems like it should be common sense but, if it's over 90-degrees outside, you should assume that you're going to need a drink. The last thing you want is to get carted out with an IV in your arm.

