Unique, Exotic Snack Shop Opens at Popular Hudson Valley Mall

If you ever wondered what Lay's potato chips from China taste like, or maybe you want to experience how other counties package Pepsi products, you're in luck. A unique snack shop has opened at a Hudson Valley mall.

The Galleria at Crystal Run has announced the opening of a new unique shop, 845 Exotic Snacks. The store carries international snacks, candies, cookies, and sodas. Pretty cool right? I have always been fascinated by what flavors other counties used in popular products.

Researching what they sell, it all looks like it's pretty cool stuff. Lay's potato chips from China in spicy crayfish flavor, all different variations of snacks, candy bars, and soda from a variety of places around the globe. I mean, who doesn't want to try avocado and cheese Doritos? It's definitely not your typical snack shop. the ribbon cutting will be held on July 18 at 4:30 p.m.

The Galleria at Crystal Run is also bringing the carnival to the mall parking lot beginning this week on Thursday with Campy's Blue Star Amusements, a family-owned amusement company. They will be setting up the carnival in an outer lot of the mall center near Urban Air starting this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The dates the carnival will in town are June 10 through June 13, and then again June 16 through June 20.

Big things continue to happen here in the Hudson Valley as we bounced back from the pandemic. Many of the things we used to love doing, like going to carnivals are back. New stores and opportunities for people to enjoy some much-needed entertainment.

