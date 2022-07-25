Extras Needed for the Latest Filming in the Hudson Valley

It's a chance to make your acting debut and you don't even need to drive that far. By now it's no surprise when we hear a movie is being filmed in the Hudson Valley. It's just one of the many cool things that make living in the area a pretty unique experience. There's a new opportunity if you've ever wanted to become an extra and see yourself or those you know in a production.

Canva Canva loading...

What is being filmed in the Hudson Valley?

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission Actors and Crew, they are looking for local talent for a project called "A Paracosm". It's about an ex-college athlete who runs an AirBnB with a dark story behind it, sounds like it could be a lot of fun to part of this.

What kind of people are needed for filming?

There's something for everyone,

Concert audience-all ages can apply (must be available for August 26th)

4 basketball players- males, tall and in their mid 20's (must be available for August 11th-12th)

Prayer woman- female in her 20's (must be available for August 8th)

Many more choices

How can you be part of the production?

It's simple and easy, just submit your headshot and resume to nicolasralvo@gmail.com. SAG-AFTRA and Non-union members are encouraged to take part in the latest filming. More details are expected to come out as well.

For more information check out the link above and let us know if you make your screen debut on the station app, have fun.

Since we're talking about the celebrity world, here are some pretty famous mansions tar are for sale:

The Godfather Mansion in New York Is Available to Rent Staten Island, New York