Beautiful & Historical: You Can Own This New York Home Next To A Waterfall

What was once the Glen Avon Mill is now a beautiful home that has recently gone up for sale on the real estate market, and it can be yours.

Located at 4646 Cemetary Road in Avon, New York, is this historic property that consists of a large five bedroom, two bath main home, with a secondary unit that has two bedrooms and one bath. That can easily be used as a rental property, or a space for family/friends to stay.

According to openvalley.org, the property was purchased by agriculture enthusiasts, The Marsh Brothers.

Throughout the Wadsworth commercial papers, their hastily scrawled letters—or, quite often, telegrams—offer a market price upon grain or propose a real estate transaction. They operated grain-roasting facilities called malt houses in Avon (alongside the Erie railroad) and across the Genesee River in Canawaugus (Pennsylvania railroad). The volatility of this national market is suggested by their occasional explanation for a late payment to the Wadsworths. Sometime around 1862, the Marsh Brothers purchased a flour mill located upon Conesus Creek and renamed it—rather poetically, given its distance from the Scottish highlands—Glen Avon Mills. Although they sold the property a few years later and eventually it burned down in 1878, the name stuck; a rebuilt Glen Avon Mills opened in 1879 whose structure remains upon that location today as a private residence.

The home features a pretty large basement, which you could always finish to create another living area, or, is ample for storage. It says in the listing that the pool table and indoor gym are included. To us, that means it's included in the listing price, but if you're interested in buying - that'll be a question for you to ask yourself. It's currently priced at $399,000.

Take a look inside for yourself. If you're interested in viewing the property in person and learning more, including all of the details about taxes, building and construction facts and more, you can contact check our the listing and contact the realtor.

