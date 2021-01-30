Experts Believe Your Pets May Need a COVID Vaccine

Will pet owners in the Hudson Valley be forced to add COVID to the list of vaccinations?

New York loves pets. Especially dogs and cats. According to Press Connects, 43% of New Yorkers have pets and most of them treat them like their real people. Even though they are our pets and they're animals we love to treat them like people.

The Hudson Valley is filled with many proud pet owners. If you have a pet you'll most likely do anything to keep them healthy and safe. A part of adopting a pet is making sure they are all up to date on their shots and vaccinations. In the future, we may need to have our pets vaccinated to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. This sparks some concern to many pet owners as it's hard enough to distribute the COVID vaccine to humans.

If you've been tested for COVID-19 you've most likely received some paperwork that informed you that you should stay away from your pets if you're positive. COVID-19 can infect animals. According to the New York Post, some scientists out of both the UK and Minnesota think that we should be planning for possibility of animals spreading the virus to humans. Even though it hasn't happened yet some of the doctors say that it's an eventuality we should be ready for. Part of being prepared for this scenario would mean rolling out a vaccination plan for our furry family members.