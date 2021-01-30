Admit It: Wearing a Mask in the Winter Isn’t that Bad

I couldn't stand wearing a mask outdoors back in June but it's a very different story now that it's January.

It's hard to believe that we're almost a year into dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. I don't know about you but it's pretty difficult for me to even remember what it was like back in April. This escalated pretty quickly here in the Hudson Valley especially since we were only about an hour from what is believed to be the epicenter of the country.

Along with social distancing one of the earliest suggestions was that residents of the Hudson Valley to wear a mask. That suggestion quickly became a mandate.

Although wearing a mask is almost second nature to us now to wear it the rule got quite a bit of pushback in the beginning and it still does at times.

I'm not going to lie. I absolutely can't stand wearing a mask. A part of me is over it. I understand the science behind it but it's miserable at times. All year long I've needed to wear it at work, the grocery store, the movies and even work. It gets tiring after a while.

Besides helping stop the spread of a deadly virus it does have it's advantages. It certainly helps me keep warm in the winter.

A thick cloth mask can be the perfect winter accessory to help keep you warm on bitter cold day. My mask has saved me from the cold on many occasions from a run, hike on the trail to even a long walk in a parking lot.

The mask isn't all bad especially in the winter time.