A foot of snow or more is could fall on the Hudson Valley next week.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties from late Sunday night until Monday night. 6 to 9 inches of snow is expected for those counties with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued Friday for the rest of the Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service. But Hudson Valley Weather warns that storm models are showing the storm may track further north.

"For all other counties, do not let your guard down. Trends overnight have been to push the impacts further north," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook while sharing the National Weather Service's Winter Storm Watch.

Hudson Valley Weather says the track of the storm keeps moving but has made a "sizeable jump northward" Saturday morning.

Depending on where the storm tracks the Hudson Valley could see 3 to 8 inches of snow or "easily exceed 1 foot," Hudson Valley Weather wrote in its Saturday discussion.

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to make snowfall predictions but in its detailed five-day forecast writes "heavy" snow could fall on the region on Monday, continuing into Tuesday, with "total snow accumulation 7 to 14 inches of snow possible."

As of this writing, The Weather Channel predicts 7 to 14 inches of snow for northern Orange County; 9 to 17 inches of snow for southern Orange County as well Rockland and Westchester counties; 6 to 14 inches of snow for the southern parts of Putnam, Dutchess and Ulster counties, as well as Sullivan County; 6 to 12 inches of snow for the northern parts of Dutchess and Putnam Counties; and 4 to 10 inches of snow for northern Ulster County.

