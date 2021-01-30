Now Open: Dutchess ReStore at New Location on Route 9

Hudson Valley thrift shoppers celebrated this past week with the official opening of the new location of the ReStore store of Dutchess. ReStore of Habitat Dutchess recently moved from their location on Neptune Drive to their new location between Aldi's and Kohl's on South Road (Route 9) in Wappingers Falls.

ReStore of Habitat Dutchess via Facebook - New Store 3 Jan 22 - inside the new store

I have always been a fan of shopping at ReStore stores. Their are two others in the Hudson Valley, Newburgh and Kingston. I have spent plenty of my time and money at the store in Poughkeepsie over the years. The original Dutchess store located in the Dutchess Center Shopping Center in Poughkeepsie introduced me to the amazing items you could find at ReStore. When they moved the store to Neptune Drive it was fantastic because it was so big. And now that they have relocated to 1822 South Road it is even bigger and better as you can see from the photos.

ReStore of Habitat Dutchess via Facebook - New Store 2 Jan 22

ReStore is a great place to buy housewares, furniture, even reclaimed building materials. Most people like me shop at ReStore but it is also a wonderful place to make any donations. They accept donations on Tuesdays from 10:30 Am to 3:30 PM. If you are looking to make a donation make sure you check the website to see what they accept and direction for dropping off your items. You can also call 845-232-5036 or email Restore.Manager@HabitatDutchess.org for more information.

Items donated and sold at ReStore benefit Habitat's mission to ending poverty housing and to raise awareness of Habitat in the community.

