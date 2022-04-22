It may not quite feel like Spring with all the fluctuation in temperatures but the truth is we are well into Spring and it is time to think about decluttering a few things. I am not sure how with all the supply change issues we had this past year I managed to junk up my house with a bunch of stuff I don't need, but I did and now it is time to clean house.

If you are like me and just want to move along some stuff that you think someone else would love and use, I may have found some places plus some events that will help you and even your community. My goal is to create some space around the house and hopefully my sharing this information will help you do the same.

Where to Donate Small Items in the Hudson Valley

Let's start with the simple and the small. If you need to donate or even want to make a few dollars on some small things you have around the house including books and small kitchen appliances, consider stopping by the Barn Again Thrift Shop at 1416 Route 44 in Pleasant Valley. They don't take furniture.

Another place to move things along that end up helping a good cause is your Local Goodwill. There are a variety of locations around the Hudson Valley. Find one close to you and make a pile of things you could drop off. According to their store locator, they are in Wappingers Falls, New Windsor, Kingston, Baldwin Place, Chappaqua, and Hudson, New York.

Where to Donate Furniture and Appliances in the Hudson Valley

Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County - County-Wide Donation Day - April 23, 2022, from 9 AM to 3 PM will be holding their county-wide donation day at 5 different locations. They are looking for gently used furniture, and kitchen and dining items including small kitchen appliances. They also take in major appliances (less than 10 years old and in working conditions), building materials, windows and doors, and even cabinets. Due to various state, health, and safety regulations, they can not accept mattresses, children's items, and clothing. For a detailed list of acceptable items to donate (as well as unacceptable items), please visit their website, www.habitatdutchess.org

Where to Recycle Tires, Shred Paper, and Volunteer to Clean Up

The Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce - Monroe Clean Sweep - April 23, 2022, from 8 AM to 12 PM the Annual Monroe Clean Sweep will be held and this year's focus is focused on 17M between Airplane Park and the Village of Monroe. Monroe and Harriman's residents are encouraged to take part the more volunteers the more can be done. This year they have added tire recycling, shedding, electronics recycling even clean oil recycling.

Where to Donate Clothes and Children's Toys in the Hudson Valley

We Play Community Project - Beacon NY - They are collecting gently used donations (kid's clothing, books, games, toys, bikes, baby gear, etc.) for their 18th Annual Ree Play Sale! Drops off can be brought to the University Settlement Camp Theater located at 724 Wolcott Avenue in Beacon on Tuesdays & Fridays 9 AM - 12 PM and Wednesdays & Saturdays 1 PM - 5 PM now through April 30th, 2022. Use the City Pool entrance/Glades (disc golf entrance). Go straight up the hill to the large white building. The door will be open on the far side. The sale will be on May 13, 14, and 15 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Good luck with your spring cleaning and donating. Once you are done why reward yourself with a nice dinner out.

