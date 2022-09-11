Enter Middle-Earth With a Stay at the Hobbit House of Pawling, NY

One may think that a Hobbit House doesn't sound appealing, small, cramped, probably in the middle of nowhere. However, one Airbnb listing in the Hudson Valley proves the naysayers wrong.

I never got into the Lord of The Rings franchise (movie or book-wise) however, you'd have to be living under a rock not to know who and what Frodo Baggins is. Frodo is of course a hobbit, played by Elijah Wood in the Lord of The Rings series, and who put hobbits on the map.

Hobbits apparently live in adorable homes in the woods of Putnam County New York. York.

The Hobbit House of Pawling can sleep 6 humans (or hobbits). It's billed on the Airbnb website as the "Ultimate Private Getaway" with the following:

2 bedrooms each with king-size beds.

2 bathrooms each with a walk-in shower.

Queen-size pull-out sofa bed in the living room.

3 patios, bbq grill, 2 hammocks, 2 fire pits, electric fireplace in living room

Pets and children are prohibited from the Pawling property (for allergy and safety reasons). The hosts, Jodi and Jim, also add that parties and smoking is not allowed.

With that being said, Jodi and Jim add that "Ring Quests upon request at time of booking!"

Sounds like this is the perfect getaway for the LOTR fan in your life. One reviewer writes:

A magical, tucked away retreat from the city that will literally transport you into Middle-Earth. It feels incredibly private and calming, and it was a great place to rest our heads while traveling in and out of Manhattan. It is hard to describe the feeling you get when first arriving. You cross a small wooden bridge over a running creek and land into a clearing with a sign greeting you into the "Hobbit Hollow". Looking the left is the house, its scale and attention to detail is breathtaking. Truly a passion project! Highly recommended.

Take us to Middle-Earth (AKA, Pawling New York)!

Book your stay now at the Hobbit House of Pawling through Airbnb at $500 a night. Take a tour through the Hobbit House below:

