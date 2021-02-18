Were Bigfoot Prints Found in Pawling?

It's been a while, but it looks like we have another possible Bigfoot encounter in the Hudson Valley.

Now if you can remember back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, sightings of Bigfoot skyrocketed in the Hudson Valley. As did UFO sightings. Was it because we were all stuck inside and these creatures felt safer making themselves known?

Who knows, but it seems like a wholesome reason for these paranormal beings.

We've been following along with the Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley on Facebook for some time now. Gayle Beatty and the teams are an excellent source when it comes to our bipedal friends.

On Wednesday, February 17th 2021, Gayle and The Bigfoot Researchers shared evidence of a possible Bigfoot in Pawling New York.

In the pictures below, you'll see large tracks from some...thing. In the comment section, Gayle explained that there was a 6-foot stride between each large, footprint track.

What do you see? Any guesses as to what it may be or are we going to stick with Bigfoot? When all else fails, choose Bigfoot.

We've reached out to Gayle and The Bigfoot Researchers for more information regarding the story.

In the summer of 2020, there were 4 big Bigfoot stories out of the Hudson Valley. Hyde Park, Cairo and Pawling (are we seeing a trend here?) all were locations of Bigfoot activity.

Bigfoot "Hunter" also encouraged hikers and hunters to wear masks in 2020, to protect Bigfoot from COVID.

Have you had a Bigfoot experience in or around the Hudson Valley?