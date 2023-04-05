Endangered Plants Cut Down In Upstate New York, 2 Charged
Two people were allegedly caught red-handed cutting down an endangered plant in Upstate New York.
Recently, the DEC began investigating after noticing the harvest of a large number of cattails in Wayne County, New York.
Endangered Plants Taken In Wayne County, New York
Forest Ranger Raffaldi spent a long time patrolling the Lakeshore Marshes Wildlife Management Area in the Town of Huron after spotting a large about cattails being harvested.
"For centuries, the leaves of cattails have been harvested and utilized for wooden barrel caulking and can be sold for monetary gain," the DEC states.
Plant Is Very Rare In New York State, Once Found In Queens, Bronx, Brooklyn
Cattails are an endangered plant, according to the New York Natural Heritage Program.
"If done with a permit, this is a legal activity. However, Ranger Raffaldi determined the 63-year-old from Sodus and the 32-year-old from Lyons did not have the required permits," the DEC states.
The unnamed pair were issued tickets for illegal cattail harvest.