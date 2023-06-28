Dutchess County BBQ Joint Closing, Reopening as ‘Churrasqueira’

One of the Hudson Valley's best barbecue restaurants has announced that it's closing to make way for an entirely new venture.

The owners of a favorite spot for smoked meat will be shutting down operations at the end of the month. But before you get too upset, barbecue junkies who can't get enough of that grilled goodness are bound to fall in love with the new churrasqueira that's going to be taking its place.

Last month, 82 BBQ announced that it would be serving up a limited menu during the month of June. It turns out that the menu change was due to the fact that 82 BBQ is shutting down operations. In an announcement on its Facebook page, the restaurant confirmed that its last day will be this Friday, June 30.

It is a bittersweet moment for us as we have so thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this wonderful community and so grateful to our families, friends, guests, colleagues and all the local musicians that have befriended us and made these last four years such joy.

In the same announcement, 82 BBQ shared the news that they would be transforming the restaurant into a new venture called Hudson Valley Portuguese Churrasqueira. From the Portuguese word for cooked meat, a churrasqueira is a place where meat is grilled and traditionally served to customers on large skewers. According to 82 BBQ, the new restaurant will be an authentic Portuguese barbecue restaurant

Those who have unused gift certificates are being urged to visit 82 BBQ before Friday, but those who are unable to can contact the restaurant for a refund.

