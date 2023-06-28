Hero Hit By Lightening Due to Crazy Storm in Sullivan County

A public service personnel was injured due to the bad storms that have been recently hitting the Hudson Valley.

I want to file a complaint somewhere because the weather this summer has been very odd. We can't seem to hit the upper 80's for a temps, it's been cloudy and very rainy. Don't get me wrong I love a good summer thunderstorm, but I'd appreciate the sun first and then the storm. Over the past week, the Hudson Valley has experienced torrential downpours, flooding conditions and strong thunderstorms and during a recent storm someone was injured because of it in Sullivan County.

On Monday it seemed like we hit every kind of weather in just one day. It was briefly sunny, rainy, warm, cool and then a big thunderstorm hit the area and stayed around for a bit. Multiple 'Severe Thunderstorm Warnings' were issued in the Hudson Valley and the early afternoon was when everything hit. According to the Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue Page, an individual was rushed to the ER with a police escort because they were reportedly hit by lightening. According to officials, the incident happened in Woodbourne and for those who aren't sure where that's right in Sullivan County.

According to the comments in the post, the individual who was hit by lightening was a firefighter. Ugh, ugh, ugh. Thankfully it looks like they will make a full recovery, but what a scary situation and I can only imagine how painful that must have been. We wish this person a quick and speedy recovery and thank them for keeping the Hudson Valley extra safe. We will keep you posted as we get more details.

